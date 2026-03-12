The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth presents Staring at Strangers: Celebrating the Power of the Portrait on Tuesday, 24 March.
Join Abbie Trayler-Smith, Morgan Dowdall, Denver K. Shai, Sue Williams, Anya Paintsil and Isabel Adonis for the event that has been organised to celebrate the power of the portrait to tell the story of identity and self.
“Through the lens of the main themes of the Portrait and Power exhibition the event will look at the allure of staring at strangers and uncover the narratives behind their faces,” a National Library spokesperson said.
Staring at Strangers: Celebrating the Power of the Portrait is on Tuesday, 24 March at 5pm.
This event will be delivered in English.
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