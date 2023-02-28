The three dogs handlers from Merionnydd and there prize pets are looking to test their skills against the best in the world at the acclaimed event.
On Thursdays, 9 and Friday 10 March, Ginny Davies, Pam Roberts and Rachel Davies are taking part in the acclaimed Crufts dog show at the NEC in Birmingham.
Pam Roberts is taking her 16 month old working cocker spaniel Albi and Ginny Davies is taking Tommi a five-year-old working Labrador.
They will both be taking part in the Kennel Club’s Good Citizen Scheme award at Bronze Level.
Rachel Davies is taking Brenin, a seven-months-old working sheepdog, and taking part in the Kennel Club good Citizens Puppy Display.
All three dogs have been chosen from dogs all across the country to take part in the Kennel Club Good Citizen Scheme.
The scheme is run by the Kennel Club to promote responsible dog ownership and training from puppies up to a Gold standard.