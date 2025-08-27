A meeting will take place this week in a bid to reopen Tywyn Hospital’s inpatient ward.
South Meirionnydd Older People's Forum will host the meeting in Neuadd Pendre, Tywyn at 2pm tomorrow, Thursday, 28 August.
All welcome.
The ward closed temporarily in April 2023. Campaigners have held meetings, protests and organised petitions to try to reinstate the ward, and other services, at the hospital, but Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board need more nursing staff to do so.
