Kia has been championing independent cinema and their communities since 2022. As a proud supporter of independent cinema and the screening of independent films, like BIFA, Kia is celebrating diverse and compelling stories that reach the big screen. That's why this year, Kia is proud to elevate their commitment to independent cinemas by partnering with BIFA on the first Cinema of the Year award. This new award allows communities to celebrate their favourite cinemas by voting for them to win this award.