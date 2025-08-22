Tywyn’s Magic Lantern has entered the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) inaugural Cinema of the Year award, and is calling on the local community to vote for them to secure a nomination for this award.
In July, cinemas nationwide were invited to enter and tell BIFA why their cinema is so special.
Voting amongst cinemagoers is now open and closes on 22 September. A specially selected jury will then select the nominees, taking into account audience votes and the cinemas’ submissions.
Five nominees will be announced on 3 November along with the rest of BIFA’s 2025 Awards nominees. Cinemagoers can vote from 3-24 November to decide the winner, to be revealed at the BIFA ceremony on Sunday 30 November. Vote for your cinema at www.bifa.film/coty-vote.
Kia has been championing independent cinema and their communities since 2022. As a proud supporter of independent cinema and the screening of independent films, like BIFA, Kia is celebrating diverse and compelling stories that reach the big screen. That's why this year, Kia is proud to elevate their commitment to independent cinemas by partnering with BIFA on the first Cinema of the Year award. This new award allows communities to celebrate their favourite cinemas by voting for them to win this award.
BIFA directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace said: “We’re so excited to announce our first ever audience award with this campaign which champions the role of cinema in independent film, not just what we watch but how and where we experience it. Cinemas are vital spaces for film discovery, access and community and we’re delighted to be able to celebrate them with this new award.”
Steve Hicks, Marketing Director at Kia UK Limited said: “We are excited to collaborate with the British Independent Film Awards to recognise the cinemas that provide film fans with the most memorable and enjoyable experiences.”
