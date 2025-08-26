A survey has been launched for people to share their views on health and care services in Tywyn and the surrounding area.
The survey has been launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and can be found at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/rs5fsp.
It states: “Tywyn Community Hospital plays a vital role in local healthcare, especially in a rural area with an ageing population and unique challenges around travel and access.
“Recent changes, including the temporary closure of the inpatient ward, the treatment room and sustained delivery of care via the minor injuries unit and community services – mean this is the right time to have a wider conversation.
The health board say they “want to understand what matters most to you”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.