Tywyn Inner Wheel president Chris welcomed membersto the March meeting and was impressed that everyone was mad enough to venture out on such a cold, wet and miserable evening.
Chris welcomed two guests, Diane and Eddie and also welcomed back Celia who had broken her wrist.
It was agreed to send a donation of £50 to the International Aid Trust.
The scheduled speaker was unable to attend so Mair organised a ‘name the baby’ competition, which Kathy Ryan won with six correct answers out of 18 photographs. Needless to say it was very difficult!
Kathy also won the raffle so it was her lucky night.
Members had a lovely meal at the Talyllyn Railway and a fun evening was had by all.
