On Friday, 9 February, Meirionnydd Ramblers will be exploring the gentle environs around Tywyn taking in woodlands, estuary views, the sea shore and finishing at the tea rooms of the Talyllyn Railway, the world’s oldest preserved railway.
This figure-of-eight walk will be in two parts. The first ‘loop’ will head towards the woodlands and the now ruins of Ynysmaengwyn, the former home of John Corbett, a Victorian benefactor of Tywyn.
At this time of year snowdrops carpet the woodlands on the site and birdsong fills the air.
We shall continue on low level dykes along the reeded banks of the Dysynni river where there are often swans and other water birds.
For those who enjoy a walk of less than five miles there will be an opportunity to return to the start at this point.
For those wishing to complete a slightly longer walk, the route will continue for a further two and a half miles along the Broadwater to return to Tywyn along the promenade before finishing at the café at the Talyllyn Railway where we can enjoy their well priced refreshments.
This is a low-level walk with a total ascent of 100 feet and therefore suitable for those who do not like hills, although please note that there are three step stiles to negotiate.
The walk has been timed around the Cambrian mainline train times into and out of Tywyn from both the north and south. For those in possession of a senior bus pass, these may be used on the train.
Please advise the leader if you intend to visit the café (to assist staff with numbers) or to do the shorter walk.
This walk fits in with the scheduled rail timetable. If arriving by mainline train from the north, exit the station from the platform side where you alight and turn right.
Continue past the Co-op supermarket to the next road junction. The Talyllyn station is ahead.
For those arriving from the south, carefully cross the rail track at the designated crossing point and proceed as above.
The walk starts at 9.45am and is expected to finish at 1pm.
For more details on this grade D walk, contact the leader, Gill C, on 01654 712747.