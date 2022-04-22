Ukraine: Trawsfynydd family return after 3,000 mile round trip to rescue relatives

A TRAWSFYNYDD couple have returned from the Ukrainian border with the relatives they feared they might never see again.

Gareth and Nataliia Roberts spoke to the Cambrian News when the war first broke out, telling us how worried they were for friends and family in the Ukraine, including Nataliia’s daughter, granddaughter and son-in-law.

Last month, the couple drove 1,500 miles to the Slovak border with Ukraine where they were reunited with Angelina, Albina, and the family dog, Gina.

Angelina and Albina had travelled over several days from eastern Ukraine to get there, finally meeting Gareth and Nataliia on Sunday, 13 March.

The long journey back to Trawsfynydd then began for the family but, sadly, without son-in-law Vova, 45, who has remained in Ukraine to fight.

They family made their way to Gwynedd via Bratislava and Prague, finally arriving home on Thursday, 7 April.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, has been in contact with the family and was able to meet them upon their return to Trawsfynydd.

Commenting on the incredible journey the family has made, Mrs Saville Roberts said: “I was so happy to welcome Albina, her mum Angelina, and their little dog Gina as they joined Gareth and Nataliia at their home in Trawsfynydd after what can only be described as an exhausting and arduous journey fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“The outpouring of support from the local community upon their arrival has been heartening and is testament to the generosity of spirit and goodwill shown by communities right across my constituency who are doing so much to support the people of Ukraine, from raising vital funds to opening their homes to those seeking safety.

“Sadly, not every Ukrainian family’s journey to safety goes unhindered.

“The UK government should be ashamed of the dithering and delay which has so far characterised their response to this crisis.