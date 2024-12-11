A special event was held in Aberaeron recently to show appreciation to those who have kindly opened their homes to host Ukrainian families that have arrived in Ceredigion to find safety from the conflict in Ukraine.
Hosted by Ceredigion County Council’s Equality and Inclusion team, the aim of the family fun day was about bringing people together and to give thanks for the welcoming environment created by the residents of Ceredigion. The theme of the event was 'Diolch'.
The event was opened by the Teifi Ukulele Group who entertained with well-known songs that everybody could sing along to.
Families enjoyed painting ceramics, making traditional Ukrainian Christmas decorations, crafts, trying archery, playing giant connect four & giant jenga, having their face painted and having their photos taken as a keepsake. Everyone had the opportunity to share a meal, share stories, and socialise.
Karen Grainger, Ceredigion Refugee Caseworker, said: “The day was filled with warmth, creativity, and the joy of being together. It was wonderful to see several members of Aberaid at the event and have the opportunity to thank them for going above and beyond in their work to support refugees in the Aberystwyth area.”
Various council services were present to offer advice and support.
Other partners such as Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Community Outreach team and Diverse Cymru.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Ceredigion County Council Leader and Cabinet Member responsible for Policy and Performance which includes Refugee Resettlement said: “I am very proud of the warm Welsh welcome that Ceredigion has offered to these families.
“They have experienced such a frightening time in their home countries and face more uncertainty for the future.
“I hope that this event has helped them to come to terms with what is happening and that they can see our commitment to helping them feel safe and welcomed.”