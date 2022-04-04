Ukrainian youngster takes to the stage in Aberystwyth

A young Ukrainian girl who became the voice of innocence when a video of her singing ‘Let It Go’ in a Kyiv bomb shelter went viral, took to the stage in Aberystwyth over the weekend.

Amelia Anisovych, a seven-year-old girl who captured hearts worldwide, performed live at the S4C Côr Cymru live final at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday night.

Amelia sang the song Let it Go from the movie Frozen in an underground bomb shelter in Kyiv.

That video went viral and was shared on social media worldwide.

As a result, Amelia also performed the Ukrainian anthem at a charity concert in Poland.

Amelia travelled to Aberystwyth over the weekend and performed at the Côr Cymru competition final live from Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday 3 April.

Amelia said: "I love to sing, and I practice every morning, afternoon and night! It’s always been a dream of mine to perform. "

Elen Rhys, S4C’s Commissioner for Entertainment, said: "It’s a great privilege to welcome Amelia to Wales and to sing in Aberystwyth.