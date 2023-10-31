“The assembly created the People’s Plan for Nature, a plan designed for the people – a vision for the future of nature, and the actions we must all take, from government to an individual level to protect and renew it. Powered by the WWF, the RSPB and National Trust, it is a unique collaboration with to protect and restore nature in the UK and I am honoured to be a part of it. The plan itself sets out the public’s recommendations for reversing shocking declines in nature and I’m glad it challenges governments, businesses, charities, communities, and individuals to initiate change.”