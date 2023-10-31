Aberystwyth University is the perfect place for new student Ifeyinwa, whose love of nature informed her choice to study there.
Ifeyinwa has just moved here from the West Midlands where she is a member of the People’s Assembly for Nature. As one of its members, Ifeyinwa is involved in the People’s Plan for Nature, which has brought people from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland together to collectively agree on how to tackle the nature crisis.
A representative group of 103 people with different backgrounds, values and experiences were randomly chosen to form the People’s Assembly for Nature and devise the People’s Plan for Nature which launched in March.
Ifeyinwa, 20, is studying psychology at Aberystwyth. She joined the assembly as she’s concerned about her community’s access to nature and wanted to be a representative for young people. She hopes to use the experience to teach her generation that it is possible to make a difference and that nature is something that can be enjoyed by all.
When asked how her love of nature led her to choose Aberystwyth University, Ifeyinwa said: “The scenery is quite incredible – I’m so happy I’ve relocated here. Moving here gives me an opportunity to explore my other interests in life outdoors, like hiking and climbing, which was a big factor in choosing to study here.
“I love psychology as it gives me a better chance of understanding people without judgement. Aberystwyth is known for its student satisfaction and they also have an amazing psychology department.”
She added: “I joined the People’s Plan for Nature because I thought that I had a lot to learn about nature and how to protect and respect it. It just wasn’t enough for me to be in it without caring for it. Every member of the assembly has a personal motivation to be part of the project, but we’re all trying to contribute towards a future where nature has been preserved for generations to come.
“The assembly has been is an open forum to share ideas about ways to take action in protecting nature. Everyone has a role to play and some of the discussions emphasised that.
“The assembly created the People’s Plan for Nature, a plan designed for the people – a vision for the future of nature, and the actions we must all take, from government to an individual level to protect and renew it. Powered by the WWF, the RSPB and National Trust, it is a unique collaboration with to protect and restore nature in the UK and I am honoured to be a part of it. The plan itself sets out the public’s recommendations for reversing shocking declines in nature and I’m glad it challenges governments, businesses, charities, communities, and individuals to initiate change.”
Ifeyinwa believes students want to spend time in nature as a form of stress relief.
“It gives me a space to get away and let go; a chance for adventure,” she explained.
“It was no surprise to me that the new YouGov poll The People’s Plan for nature commissioned found students are more likely than the wider UK population to think access to nature is a human right, to want to spend time in nature (56 per cent vs 47 per cent), to like socialising in nature (48 per cent vs 34 per cent) and to like relaxing in nature (72 per cent vs 66 per cent). I think it’s a timely indication that student values are clearly changing!”