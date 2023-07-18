Plans to improve services could lead to firefighters being axed across north WalesNorth Wales Fire and Rescue Service say they want to speed up response times, and improve emergency cover in Dolgellau and Porthmadog, but funding these could lead to some firefighters losing their jobs.
Smaller stations, such as Abersoch, could also close.
Emergency cover is often provided by on-call firefighters who are not full-time and may have other jobs. Sometimes there are not enough on-call firefighters available in the day, so to combat this, the fire service could put full-time firefighters on duty during the day in Corwen, Dolgellau and Porthmadog.
A second would see this option along with the removal of three fire engines based in Wrexham and the loss of 22 firefighter jobs.
It would also see the closure of a number of fire stations, including Abersoch, Beaumaris, Cerrigydrudion, Conwy and Llanberis fire stations. This would lead to the loss of 36 full-time firefighters and 38 on-call firefighters.
Chief fire officer Dawn Docx said the "impetus to improve our emergency response times in rural areas" was "the driving factor behind" the proposals.
The plans will go out for consultation at the end of the week and a decision will be made in October.
Responding to the threat to axe firefighters across north Wales, Cerith Griffiths, FBU Executive Council member for Wales said: “Since 2010, one in five firefighter jobs have gone, at least 450 of them in Wales. Firefighters are already stretched close to breaking point working to keep our communities safe.
“After a decade of brutal cuts, and with extreme weather events becoming more common, we desperately need investment.
“But all three of the service’s proposals amount to more cuts. Our local authority shouldn’t be choosing between three different ways to put the public at risk.
“Local FBU officials and members have already met and a campaign to defend jobs and public safety is underway. We expect widespread public and political support.”