Two of west Wales’ oldest institutions have signed a commitment to work closer together.
Aberystwyth University and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in response to what they say is a current challenge of low participation levels in higher education in Wales.
The collaboration will also work with employers to develop the skills necessary to support economic growth, while strengthening the future bilingual skills needs of the region and the nation, and enhancing the universities’ role as anchor institutions that contribute to the prosperity and sustainability of the communities they serve.
Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: “As two universities who play a major role in our area, we’re keen to explore ways of working together to increase young people’s participation in education. We know that the Welsh Government has made tackling this agenda one of their key priorities. While we always remain proud of our global reach as a University, our home region is incredibly important to us. This Memorandum of Understanding will help bolster our efforts to change lives for the better throughout mid and west Wales.
“For over 150 years, Aberystwyth University has served its region, and our institution’s mission is to grow knowledge, build communities and strengthen Wales, as well as the wider world. Working with others will continue to be an important part of delivering that agenda, ensuring that universities continue to have a sustainable place at the heart of communities, and demonstrating our determination to build on regional strengths to enhance opportunities, especially for our younger generations.”
Professor Elwen Evans, KC, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said: “This MOU reflects our shared belief that education has the power to transform lives and create opportunity. By working together, we can achieve more than any one institution could alone.”
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