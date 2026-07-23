Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: “As two universities who play a major role in our area, we’re keen to explore ways of working together to increase young people’s participation in education. We know that the Welsh Government has made tackling this agenda one of their key priorities. While we always remain proud of our global reach as a University, our home region is incredibly important to us. This Memorandum of Understanding will help bolster our efforts to change lives for the better throughout mid and west Wales.