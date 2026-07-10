South Seddon, with its colourful mosaic, was home to the University’s departments of Physics and Chemistry for many years.

Yet, it started life in 1865 as a public restaurant and coffee room, and its developer, Thomas Savin, wanted a flat roof that could be used as a promenade.

The roof walk was short-lived as the rapidly developing academic needs of the University meant a third floor was added to provide student accommodation and study spaces.

An early image of the Old College with the two-storey restaurant seen on the far right. ( Old College )

Though not directly affected by the great fire of 1885, South Seddon was totally rebuilt, as it is today, and opened in time for the summer term of 1888.

And the flat roof was reinstated, but without the promenade.

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Reroofing has been one of the Old College project’s great challenges.

Hidden from view is the newly completed flat roof of South Seddon.

The old bitumen flat roof on South Seddon before work to replace it started. ( Old College )

The work by Anglesey-based roofers Greenough & Sons is quite remarkable in its detail and its completion represents another significant milestone for this ambitious project.

Working inside the complex lattice of the scaffolding, the old bitumen roof was removed section by section and the supporting timbers restored and repaired.

The bitumen covering was replace section by section to prevent rain getting into the building. ( Old College )

Keeping the rain out was also a priority as the new lead roof was carefully crafted.

As the scaffolding is lowered, it is an opportune moment to marvel at the craftsmanship.

The newly completed lead roof on South Seddon. ( Old College )

Equally fascinating is the conservation of the University crest on the old King Street entrance.

Undertaken by Skillington’s, specialists in the conservation of historic buildings, milk is one of the key ingredients.

Applying the shelter coat, which includes semi skimmed milk, to the conserved University shield. ( Old College )

Lime putty has been used to prevent pools of water collecting on the intricate carving and a shelter coat, made from limewash, stone dust and skimmed milk, applied for protection.