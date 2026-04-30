Rumours that Lampeter university’s closed campus will be used to house asylum seekers have been quashed.
The rumour shared by an anonymous member of the public has been denied by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.
A university spokesperson said: “There is no truth to any rumours that the campus is being considered as a site to house asylum seekers”.
They also said: “The university is continuing to work with key partners to explore a range of significant and positive opportunities for the future use of the Lampeter campus.
“These include collaboration with Ceredigion County Council to evaluate potential development options for the campus, which would be aligned with the historic, cultural, and educational nature of the campus.
“The university is also growing its conferencing offer.
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