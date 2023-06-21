The longest-serving vice-chancellor in Wales, Professor Medwin Hughes DL, received a CBE.
Awarded the honour for his service to education and the Welsh language, Professor Hughes is recognised for his outstanding personal contribution to the education system in Wales.
“I am deeply appreciative of the honour awarded to me,” he said.
“The recognition reflects the enormous support I have had from my family, closest colleagues, staff and strategic partners during my 25 years as vice-chancellor.”
Throughout his long tenure he has delivered systemic changes within the educational system. He was responsible for the largest ever single higher education merger in Wales, bringing together four universities and two Tertiary Colleges into a unified structure.
His tenacity addressed the historic issues of the national University of Wales in a period where the reputational name of ‘Wales’ and the higher education sector had been brought into disrepute.
He was responsible for safeguarding some of the nation’s key cultural assets which were at risk of being lost forever.
He has been a strong ambassador for the promotion of the Welsh language both in higher education and in public life throughout Wales. His proactive role in supporting the main-streaming of the Welsh language covers over 30 years of engagement.
A long-standing supporter of inclusive education he has driven several initiatives which have promoted intercultural equity across Wales.
Chair of the University Council, The Venerable Randolph Thomas said: “I am delighted that Professor Hughes has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to Wales.
“His leadership has been key in transforming UWTSD and safeguarding the legacy of the University of Wales. The university congratulates him upon the honour and thanks him for his long-standing service.”