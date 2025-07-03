The popular series of organ recitals and concerts in St. Tanwg's Church, High Street, Harlech is being revived.
St. Tanwg's historic and restored Henry Willis organ will be played in a recital on Saturday, 12 July, by Joe Cooper, Director of Music at Bangor Cathedral and Music Tutor at the University of Bangor.
Henry Willis is widely acknowledged as Britain's greatest organ builder, often respectfully called "Father Willis". His most famous organs are in the Royal Albert Hall (with 9.999 pipes!), St. Paul's, Canterbury, Durham, St. David's, Edinburgh and many other cathedrals and churches worldwide, as well as St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle and Blenheim Palace.
Whilst we cannot claim that the much smaller Willis organ in St.Tanwg's is on such a grand scale as some of these huge organs, it nevertheless exhibits the distinctive Willis sound. This was enhanced during the substantial renovation undertaken just over a decade ago, with considerable financial support from local people, by the addition of over 240 new pipes to the 3 rank mixture. It is one of Harlech's hidden gems.
This is a great opportunity to hear this very special organ being put through its paces!
The recital starts at 7.30pm on 12 July. Admission is £10 with no charge for children. Refreshments will be available.
