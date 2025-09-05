A further eight Aberystwyth University academics have been announced as members of prestigious sub-panels assessing research excellence in the UK higher education sector, bringing the total involved to nine.
The panels are part of the Research Excellence Framework 2029. Each academic will sit on a panel within their specific area of expertise.
The REF plays a vital role in the UK higher education sector. Sub-panels assess the quality of research across 34 different subject areas.
The outcome of the REF is used to determine the yearly allocation of public funding worth £2 billion for research at universities.
The eight join Professor Qiang Shen from the Department of Computer Science who was appointed in June to chair the Computer Science and Informatics sub-panel and he will also serve as a member of the Physical Sciences, Engineering and Mathematics Main Panel.
The selected academics are: Professor Berit Bliesemann de Guevara, Department of International Politics; Dr Cathryn Charnell-White, Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies; Dr Kim Knowles, Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies; Professor Jamie Medhurst, Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies; Professor Peter Merriman, Department of Geography and Earth Sciences; Professor Phillipp Schofield, Department of History and Welsh History; Professor Rattan Yadav, Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences; and Professor Reyer Zwiggelaar, Department of Computer Science.
Professor Angela Hatton, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Knowledge Exchange and Innovation, said: “I am delighted to see so many academics from Aberystwyth University being rightly recognised as experts in their fields.
“It is an indication of the strength and breadth of research that takes place here every day.”
“Our excellence in research has inspired generations of people from all over the world to change lives for the better: growing knowledge, building communities and strengthening Wales and the wider world.”
