Scientists have devised a new way of creating alternatives to palm oil in our food and cosmetics.
Demand for palm oil is set to increase by 40 per cent in the next decade but it is well known to have a harmful impact on the environment - destroying tropical forests and natural habitats.
Academics at Aberystwyth University have worked with Sun Bear Biofuture to find a way of fermenting yeast to produce an alternative oil with similar properties to palm oil but without the damaging effects.
By using cutting-edge fermentation and molecular biology techniques, the research team aims to reduce reliance on palm oil in food, biofuels and cosmetics.
The new product could replace palm oil in goods ranging from cookies to lip balms and moisturisers.
Dr David Warren-Walker from the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences at Aberystwyth University said: "We’re so pleased to be able to contribute to this important project.
“Developing a product that can replace palm oil is crucial for habitats and the environment around the world.
“The opportunity to collaborate with a start-up company to rapidly develop precision fermentation alternatives is vital to ensure social, environmental, and economic sustainability.
“I really hope that our work will make a real contribution to speeding up the transition away from palm oil.”
The team has proven the new oil at pilot scale using the expertise and equipment at Aberystwyth University’s AberInnovation Campus.
They are now working to scale-up the product for cosmetics and food applications, targeting early industrial production in 2026.
Ben Williams, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Sun Bear Biofuture added: “Though palm oil is low in cost to produce, the drawback of growing it is that, globally, the crop is responsible for 500 million tonnes of CO2 released annually due to the destruction of rainforests to grow palm trees.”