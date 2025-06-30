Aberystwyth University researchers have launched new resources to help teachers implement the new curriculum for Wales.
The Welsh Government started introducing the new Curriculum for Wales in 2022 and academics from Aberystwyth University have been helping support teachers to develop and fully implement it.
As part of the National Professional Enquiry Project, Dr Siân Lloyd-Williams and Gwilym ap Gruffudd have published a new booklet about professional enquiry.
Its aim is to support and guide educational practitioners who are interested in developing their practice through looking at changes they can make in the classroom.
The launch came during a conference held by the University's School of Education together with Ceredigion County Council which gave the opportunity for practitioners to share good practice among schools.
Dr Siân Lloyd-Williams from Aberystwyth University's School of Education said: "I am very proud to support educators with the extremely important work they are doing as they refine their enquiry methods.
“I really hope that these new resources will be helpful to many of them.
“The new Curriculum for Wales offers the whole profession an opportunity to reflect on how we can give the next generation the best possible education."
Alwyn Ward, Early Career Teacher Coordinator at Ceredigion County Council Ceredigion added: “I welcome this new resource which is going to help teachers whore are embedding professional enquiry in their schools.
“Aligned with the Welsh Government’s vision for evidence-informed practice, it helps practitioners ask meaningful questions, carry out purposeful research, and make evidence-based improvements to enhance learner outcomes.
A copy of the booklet is available on the website of Aberystwyth University’s School of Education: Resource for Professional Enquiry: A guide for educators
