A town centre coffee shop appears to have ceased trading, with the building’s windows blocked out and rubbish bins piled high outside.
Starbucks on Aberystwyth’s Great Darkgate Street is rumoured to have traded for the last time on Sunday, 29 June, but this has not been confirmed by the coffee chain, and it is not known how many staff could be affected if the closure is permanent.
The coffee shop has enjoyed many years of trading at the top of Aberystwyth’s Great Darkgate Street, occupying the site that was once home to the town’s popular Dolphin Fish and Chip shop.
Starbucks, which has another outlet in the town at the Student Union on Aberystwyth University’s main campus, has been asked to comment.
