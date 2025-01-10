Aberystwyth University has risen into the UK top 30 in new sustainability rankings for higher education.
In the new People & Planet survey of sustainability and ethics in higher education, the university jumped to 29 out of all the 149 universities assessed.
Its rise up the league table by more than 80 places reflects its ranking as the joint best institution for clean energy.
The university was also highly ranked for its carbon reduction, ethical careers and carbon management.
Professor Neil Glasser, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Earth & Life Sciences and Executive Lead for Sustainability at Aberystwyth University said: “This positive news reflects the University’s commitment to reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and cutting our greenhouse gas emissions.”