Aberystwyth University will mark White Ribbon Day on Monday, 25 November as part of its continued commitment to ending violence against women and girls.
Staff and students across the University are being urged to sign a pledge “to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women and girls” as part of a campaign led by the University’s Dewis Choice project.
The pledge, in the form of a large poster will be available to be signed at the Students’ Union this week and already features the signatures of Vice-Chancellor Professor Jon Timmis and Undeb Aber President Bayanda Vundamina.
Dewis Choice is the UK’s first dedicated service for older men, women and non-binary people who’ve experienced domestic abuse, and is part of the Centre for Age Gender and Social Justice at the Department of Law and Criminology.
According to Rebecca Zerk, Director and Co-Lead of Dewis Choice, one in four women experience domestic abuse in the lifetime, 41% of UK girls aged 14 to 17 in an intimate relationship experienced some form of sexual violence from their partner, and 86% of 18 to 24 year-olds have experienced sexual harassment.
Rebecca said: “Violence against women and girls is not inevitable; it’s a choice made by those who harm. By standing together to challenge and reject abusive behaviour, we can create a culture of safety, dignity, and respect for all. The White Ribbon campaign reminds us that silence is complicity, and action is a necessity. We encourage staff and students to sign the pledge to demonstrate our commitment to ending violence against women and girls.”
Now in its third year, the University’s White Ribbon campaign has coincided with the introduction of a new Sexual Violence, Harassment and Misconduct Service and a confidential online ‘Report + Support’ service by the University’s Student Services team.
Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: “White Ribbon Day is a cornerstone of our commitment to raising awareness about violence against women and girls, and it holds a vital place in our university calendar. This day compels us to not only pause and reflect, but to actively pledge our determination to foster a campus that is safe, inclusive, and supportive for everyone. At Aberystwyth University, we are unwavering in our dedication to combating violence in all its forms, standing in solidarity with survivors, and ensuring that the essential services and resources they need are readily accessible.”
This year’s campaign will also highlight the Welsh Government’s Wales-wide 24 hour helpline Live Fear Free which can be contacted on 0808 8010 800 which provides help and advice about violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.
It will also draw attention to the charity Respect which focuses on the perpetrators of abuse, working with young people who cause harm and offering opportunities to change.
The campaign will run over 16 days, known as the ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence’, which starts on White Ribbon Day and end on 10 December, International Human Rights Day.
Bayanda Vundamina, President of Undeb Aber said: “We are delighted to support the University’s White Ribbon campaign once more this year and would urge fellow students from across the University to call into the Students’ Union building this week to sign the pledge and show their support for such an important campaign. I also look forward to continuing to work with the University towards creating a world without violence, where all women live fear free and are supported and encouraged to thrive and reach their potential.”