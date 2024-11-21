Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: “White Ribbon Day is a cornerstone of our commitment to raising awareness about violence against women and girls, and it holds a vital place in our university calendar. This day compels us to not only pause and reflect, but to actively pledge our determination to foster a campus that is safe, inclusive, and supportive for everyone. At Aberystwyth University, we are unwavering in our dedication to combating violence in all its forms, standing in solidarity with survivors, and ensuring that the essential services and resources they need are readily accessible.”