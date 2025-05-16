Aberystwyth University’s Department of English & Creative Writing has won the Department of the Year award at the Teaching, Learning and Student Experience Awards.
The annual awards, which received more than 700 nominations from students, are run by the university’s students’ union, Undeb Aberystwyth.
There were two new categories this year for Neurodiversity Champion and International Student Champion and 16 awards in total.
The Department of English & Creative Writing came away with three awards in total.
Dr Alex Hubbard won both the Lecturer of the Year and Commitment to Student Employability awards.
Estates, Facilities and Residences also won three awards.
Professor Anwen Jones, Pro Vice-Chancellor: Education and Student Experience at Aberystwyth University congratulated the winners and nominees.
“The praise received for each of the nominees shows how well regarded they are by our students and underlines our reputation for teaching and student experience,” she said.
Undeb Aber’s Academic Affairs Officer Will Parker said: “The annual Teaching, Learning and Student Experience Awards is one of the highlights in the academic calendar and testament to the hard work put in by staff and students during the past 12 months.”
The winners were: Student Staff Member of the Year, Karen McGuirk; Lecturer of the Year, Dr Alexander Hubbard; Academic Representative of the Year, Abi Shipman; Support / Service Staff Member of the Year, Kirsten Foerster; Student Volunteer of the Year, Francesco Lanzi; Student Mentor of the Year, Mary Rendell; Supervisor of the Year, Dr Eryn White; Department of the Year, English & Creative Writing; Welsh Culture Champion, Nel Jones; Postgraduate Teacher of the Year, Harry Marsh; Personal Tutor of the Year, Dr Martine Robson; Liberation Champion, Tristan Wood and Marty Fennell; International Student Champion, Alex Molotska; Sustainability Champion of the Year, Daniel Teelan; Commitment to Student Employability Award, Dr Alexander Hubbard; and Neurodiversity Champion, Dr Emma Sheppard.