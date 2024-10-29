Schools in Carmarthenshire are taking part in an eSports competition and are learning about the gaming industry at the same time.
The Gaming Heroes competition is part of a series of day workshops for schools delivered at Coleg Sir Gâr’s Graig campus in conjunction with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and is facilitated by Esports Wales.
Richard Morgan, lecturer in Computing at UWTSD said: “The Gaming Heroes competition has been a great opportunity for UWTSD to engage with Coleg Sir Gar, Esports Wales and young learners across the region who are keen to develop their digital skills through the medium of games and entertainment.
The project is funded through Carmarthenshire County Council’s Shared Prosperity Fund.