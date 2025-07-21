An award-winning actor, a former vice-chancellor and an internationally-acclaimed deep ocean explorer were among those honoured at Aberystwyth University’s graduation ceremonies.
2025 Honorary Fellows were awarded to Rakie Ayola, producer and critically acclaimed BAFTA-winning actor; Jamal Hassim, co-founder and CEO of Bolt Global, leading media practitioner and digital innovator; and Elizabeth Treasure CBE: higher education leader and former Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University.
Professor Treasure was appointed as Vice-Chancellor in 2017 and led on academic developments such as nursing education and veterinary medicine and capital developments such as the restoration of Pantycelyn and the completion of AberInnovation.
She had previously spent more than 20 years at Cardiff University, ultimately as Deputy Vice-Chancellor.
Jamal Hassim graduated from Aberystwyth University before a wide-ranging career spanning media, technology, entrepreneurship and finance. Hassim is a broadcast media leader in southeast Asia, pioneering social-commercial engagement for long-form media, and is a regular commentator on CNBC.
Rakie Ayola is a Welsh award-winning actor known for her work across theatre and television and radio.
Three people were also bestowed with Honorary Doctorates by the university in recognition of outstanding success in their respective fields.
Sara Clancy, supporter and promoter of responsible and sustainable business practices in Africa; Rob McCallum FRGS, internationally acclaimed figure in deep ocean exploration, philanthropic science and conservation; and Linda Tomos CBE, Wales' first female National Librarian, who worked for over 50 years in the librarian profession, were all honoured during graduation week.
Linda Tomos, an Aberystwyth University graduate, spent more than 50 years in the librarian sector before retiring.
In 2018 she was chosen as one of 50 living inspirational Welsh women by the Women’s Equality Network and was awarded a CBE for cultural services in 2020.
An Aberystwyth University Economics graduate, Sara Clancy has worked in the field of responsible and sustainable business for more than 25 years.
She currently supports more than 1,000 international and national businesses operating in Africa adopt sustainable business practices, including suppliers of textiles from Morocco, wine from South Africa, tea from Kenya and cocoa from Ghana.
Rob McCallum, who has an MSc from Aberystwyth University, is the deepest diving New Zealander, having reached almost 11 kilometres underwater in the Challenger Deep.
The company he founded, EYOS Expeditions, holds multiple world records and has completed more than 1,500 expeditions for private clients, film producers, science entities and government agencies.
Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: “Graduation is about coming together to celebrate the achievements of our graduates and give a warm welcome to their supporters.
“It is the culmination of years of dedication, perseverance and intellectual growth and it is only right that they are given the credit they deserve.
“It is also a privilege to celebrate the achievements of our Honorary Fellows and Honorary Doctorates.
“Each of the individuals has made a real difference in their field of expertise whether it is the arts, higher education, the media, exploration, Welsh cultural heritage or charitable pursuits.”
The university’s graduation celebrations took place from 15 to 17 July.
