Ceredigion County Council has been awarded with a Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award in recognition of its work to provide support and assistance to the armed forces community,
Through its previous Bronze and Silver Defence ERS Awards Ceredigion County Council has demonstrated its support for the Armed Services Community, including reservists, veterans, and cadet force adult volunteers and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces and has implemented practical policies within the workplace.
The council have continued to ensure that the Armed Forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of its recruitment policies and continues to ensure that the workforce is aware of its positive policies.
It is now also highlighting the benefits of this support to others, and it is this work which has highlighted the progress made in their provision.
The prestigious Defence Gold ERS Award recognises employers who actively advocate for Defence and the Armed Forces community, demonstrating a wider commitment beyond individual employees.
Council leader Bryan Davies said: “I would like to thank everyone involved for their continued dedication and hard work within the AFCC of Ceredigion to ensure that the residents of the Armed Forces community are fully supported within the county.”
Cllr Gwyn James, Member champion for the Armed Forces, said: “Having recently been appointed as the Ceredigion Armed Forces Champion for Ceredigion I am so pleased that the work we carry out here has been recognised across Wales.
“I would like to pay tribute to my predecessor, the late Cllr Paul Hinge for his commitment and support to this work and also thank our partners for their dedication within a very proactive AFCC Forum, who help us deliver our covenant promises.
“We are very grateful for their individual and collective contributions in helping us achieve this award.”
