Carmarthenshire County Council’s Museum of Land Speed in Pendine welcomed back the iconic Sunbeam 350hp Blue Bird car to celebrate the centenary anniversary of breaking the World Land Speed Record in 1925, at 150.76mph.
The car christened ‘Blue Bird’ by its driver Sir Malcolm Campbell MBE, was the first to exceed 150 mph (240 km/h).
The World Land Speed Record of 150.766 mph (242.628 km/h) was set at Pendine beach, Carmarthenshire, Wales on July 21, 1925. The Blue Bird is now part of the vehicle collection at the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu.
The Blue Bird was put on display outside the museum for one day on Monday, July 21, providing the perfect photo opportunity for visitors; before it appeared on Pendine beach to celebrate the 100th anniversary including the magnificent sound of the V12 engine.
The grandson of Malcolm Campbell, Don Wales was on hand with the vehicle for its return to this iconic location.
Cllr Hazel Evans, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said that the event would provide a fantastic opportunity for both motor enthusiasts and those with a general interest to see the iconic vehicle up close.
“We are delighted to see the spectacular ‘Blue Bird’ back at Pendine which previously visited in 2015,” she remarked.
National Motor Museum Trust Chief Executive Jon Murden said: “We are excited to honour such a landmark World Land Speed Record anniversary with this and other events this year, which will both celebrate its importance in motoring history and provide more opportunities to see Blue Bird.”
For the 2025 celebration a section on the National Motor Museum website is dedicated to the history on the Sunbeam 350hp - https://nationalmotormuseum.org.uk/sunbeam-350hp-blue-bird/
