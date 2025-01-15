It shouldn't take a petition for this to warrant a debate; however I am making an urgent appeal to you. We are pleased that the Cambrian News has been following our campaign to reverse the decision to stop undergraduate teaching at Lampeter from September this year. We currently have a live Senedd petition ongoing and we urge you to sign. If we reach 10,000 signatures, there is a good opportunity that the Senedd will debate the issue. This potential debate is our best hope of highlighting the issue at the highest level in Wales. Currently the Welsh Government insists that the matter is for the management of UWTSD only. We believe it is a matter for the whole of Wales.