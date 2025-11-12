Particles as different as soap bubbles and ball bearings can be made to arrange themselves in exactly the same way, according to a new study that could unlock the creation of brand new materials — including those with promising biomedical applications.
The international study, involving Professor Simon Cox from Aberystwyth University, reveals how diverse particles self-organise into identical geometric patterns when confined.
The discovery could help scientists design advanced materials for medical use and could also offer valuable insights for tissue engineering where understanding how biological cells arrange themselves in tight spaces is essential for developing effective scaffolds and regenerative treatments.
The breakthrough was achieved using a simple mathematical model that balances two competing forces - how strongly the particles repel each other, and how tightly they are confined.
By tuning these parameters, the scientists were able to predict and reproduce the same arrangements across a range of materials.
To test their theory, the team of researchers from the UK, Brazil and Ireland, performed experiments with floating magnets, ball bearings, and soap bubbles. Remarkably, despite their differences, the particles all settled into the same shapes when placed in carefully designed containers.
Prof Cox said: “What’s fascinating is that discrete objects as varied as soap bubbles and magnetic particles can be made to behave in the same way, simply by adjusting how they are confined.
“It is a powerful reminder that nature often follows universal rules, even when the ingredients look completely different.
“Understanding how particles self-assemble in confined spaces is valuable for the design of new materials with tailored properties, such as in biomedical engineering where it could help with developing treatments such as targeted therapies and smart or slow-release capsules.
“It could also benefit industry, helping with the packaging and transporting of granular materials such as powders, grains, or pellets.”
