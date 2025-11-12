A Lampeter man has been found not guilty of a charge of assaulting another man at Aberystwyth University’s students’ union.
Gary Jones, of 16 Dol Dalis, stood trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 November.
The 55-year-old was charged with assaulting Rhydian John Davies at the Aberystwyth University campus students’ union venue on 28 September last year, and pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing.
Mr Jones was found not guilty of the charge at the hearing.
