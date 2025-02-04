More needs to be done to support older women who experience domestic abuse and sexual violence, according to researchers at Aberystwyth University.
Over a period of almost four years, the Dewis Choice project team has recorded the stories of three older women who have experienced domestic abuse and sexual violence within their marriages, and the perspectives of practitioners supporting them.
Aged between 61 and 89, all three women were referred to Dewis Choice for support after experiencing years of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
Their accounts provide detailed insights into the nature and impact of domestic abuse and sexual violence within the context of marriage and its immediate and long-term impacts.
The research, which was funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, also examines what factors influence older victim-survivors seeking help, and the support services available to them when they do.
Rebecca Zerk, Co-Lead of the Dewis Choice Initiative and Director of the Centre for Age, Gender and Social Justice in the Department of Law and Criminology at Aberystwyth University, said: “Sexual violence can impact people of all ages and backgrounds. However, historically, there has been limited research on older women’s experiences of sexual violence, and they have been excluded from data samples, leaving a gap in our understanding of the nature and prevalence of sexual violence towards older women.
“By bringing this issue to light, we are seeking to amplify the voices of older female victim-survivors, addressing a significant gap in research.”
Elize Freeman, Co-Lead of the Dewis Choice Initiative, said: “Older people who have been subjected to domestic abuse and sexual violence encounter unique additional barriers to seeking help and accessing support.
“Their social networks and support systems can be diminished – due to retirement, age-related losses, declining physical and cognitive health and increasing mobility limitations.
“Traditional societal attitudes and expectations towards marriage and gender roles can have a lasting impact on older women’s expectations of support, leaving some feeling they have no choice but to continue to live with the abuse.”
Rebecca Zerk added: “Through detailed conversations with our clients and practitioners, we found a complex interplay of personal, societal, and systemic factors which obstruct help-seeking.
“There is also a lack of specialised support services for older people who have encountered sexual violence, despite the fact that their experiences and subsequent needs may differ from those of younger women.
“Through our work at Dewis Choice, we are calling for continued efforts to increase awareness of sexual violence among older people and to encourage help-seeking.
“Further research is needed to provide an evidence base to inform the development of policy and practice.
“And dedicated funding is required to deliver long-term, intensive tailored support services to meet the multifaceted support needs of older victim-survivors.”
The Dewis Choice Initiative is a longitudinal research study examining the lived experiences of victim-survivors of domestic abuse in later life, which also offers a co-produced service for older people who have experienced domestic abuse.
It is cited as a best practice model by the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales.