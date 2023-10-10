A Dolgellau man who used a woman’s bank account to transfer money into his online gambling account has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to fraud.
Jamie Manson, of 11 Wenallt, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 28 September.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation by “transferring money belonging to Tabitha Kendall from her online banking account” into his online gambling account.
Magistrates handed Manson a 12 month community to include 100 hours of unpaid work and a 60 day alcohol ban.
He must also undertake up to 10 days of rehabilitation activity days.
Manson must also pay costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.