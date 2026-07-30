Urdd residential centres in mid, west and north Wales will receive £2.7m from the Welsh Government to upgrade facilities.
The funding will enable the Urdd to develop new accommodation and an extended kitchen at Pentre Ifan in north Pembrokeshire, increasing the centre’s capacity and allowing more children and young people to enjoy the unique experience available there.
This will result in the creation of five new jobs in the area, providing a boost to the local economy.
Further investments at Glan-llyn near Bala will improve the quality of accommodation and fund a new indoor Ten-Pin Bowling centre.
At Llangrannog, cash will be used for the refurbishment of accommodation to improve accessibility and provide enhanced facilities for visitors.
The Welsh Government said that “the developments will enrich the experience of thousands of visitors every year and strengthen the Urdd’s ability to serve local communities throughout the year.”
Urdd Chief Executive, Siân Lewis, said: “Over the decades, our residential centres have been places where children and young people build confidence, make friends and experience Welsh as a living language beyond the classroom, as we work together towards a million Welsh speakers and create more opportunities to use the language.
“I would like to thank the Welsh Government for helping to secure the future of Urdd centres as inclusive, safe and progressive spaces for generations to come, while also supporting employment opportunities and economic activity within the community.”
Cabinet Secretary for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, said: “This investment is about creating opportunities to use Welsh in everyday life and supporting our communities to thrive.
“Whether it is creating jobs, supporting young people to use Welsh, or helping communities develop local facilities, we are investing in places that strengthen community life and support the future of our language.”
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