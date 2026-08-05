THREE leading cultural organisations have joined forces to celebrate Welsh art, craft and creativity in the heart of Cardigan during this year's National Eisteddfod.
To mark the 850th anniversary of the first recorded Eisteddfod, Oriel Canfas, the National Eisteddfod and the Welsh Craft Festival have collaborated on Aur/Gold, a major exhibition featuring work by more than 30 former winners of the Eisteddfod's prestigious Fine Art and Craft Gold Medals.
The exhibition opened at Oriel Canfas in Cardigan on the first day of the National Eisteddfod and brings together some of Wales' most acclaimed contemporary artists and makers. Curated by artist Suzi Park and Welsh Craft Festival director Sarah James, it highlights the legacy of Y Lle Celf and the importance of visual arts and craft within Welsh culture.
Running alongside the National Eisteddfod at Llantwd near Cardigan, the exhibition will remain open until the conclusion of the Welsh Craft Festival at Cardigan Castle in September.
The project also forms part of wider celebrations marking 850 years since Lord Rhys hosted the first recorded Eisteddfod at Cardigan Castle in 1176.
James Horan, director of Oriel Canfas, described the exhibition as a unique opportunity to bring together artists who have achieved the highest recognition in Welsh visual arts.
"These artists represent the very best of what Wales produces, yet rarely have the opportunity to exhibit together," he said. "This collaboration has created something much bigger than any one organisation and it feels like a real homecoming event for Cardigan."
Sarah James said it was an honour to help stage an exhibition featuring some of Wales' leading artists and makers during such a significant cultural year.
Lowri Davies, co-ordinator of Y Lle Celf and a former Gold Medal winner, said the awards play an important role in recognising and celebrating Welsh artists in the same way that writers and poets are honoured through the Eisteddfod.
National Eisteddfod chief executive Betsan Moses welcomed the partnership, saying it reflected a shared commitment to supporting Welsh culture, creativity and making the arts accessible to all.
The Welsh Craft Festival will take place at Cardigan Castle from September 11-13.
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