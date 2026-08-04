A NOVEL written on Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island) has earned Cardiff author Rebecca Thomas this year's Daniel Owen Memorial Prize at the National Eisteddfod.
Thomas wrote the novel Ynys Gwales during the summer of 2025, when she spent time as artist-in-residence on the island.
The award, presented at a special ceremony supported by the James Pantyfedwen Trust, challenges entrants to write an unpublished novel of at least 50,000 words with a strong narrative thread. The prize includes the Daniel Owen Memorial Medal, £5,000 and publication of the winning work.
Judges Meinir Wyn Edwards, Llwyd Owen and Lleucu Roberts unanimously selected Ynys Gwales, praising its imaginative retelling of the Second Branch of the Mabinogi.
The novel follows Llŷr and his family of fishermen, alongside Morfudd, the guardian of Ynys Gwales. The story begins with the seven survivors of the Irish wars, led by Bendigeidfran, arriving in search of the island while carrying the giant's head.
Presenting the adjudication, Meinir Wyn Edwards described the novel as "an ambitious work" with vivid storytelling and a narrative that captures the reader's attention from the outset.
The judges praised its blend of myth, fantasy and human emotion. Comparing its appeal to modern fantasy classics, they said the novel combines a distinctive imaginative vision with characters and themes that feel deeply human. They concluded that Ynys Gwales was a magical and memorable work that fully deserved the award.
Thomas, from Cardiff, is a historian, novelist and writer. Educated at Ysgol y Wern and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, she later studied History at the University of Cambridge.
Since completing her doctorate in 2019, she has built a growing reputation as a Welsh-language author. Her achievements include winning the O'r Pedwar Gwynt essay competition in 2021 and publishing several novels, including Dan Gysgod y Frenhines, Y Castell ar y Dŵr and Y Tŵr.
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