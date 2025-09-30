The overwhelming majority of pharmacies across Wales will be providing free treatment for a common infection without an appointment or prescription.
99 per cent of community pharmacies will be able to treat urinary tract infections (UTI) as part of the Common Ailments Service from October.
Pharmacists can assess the symptoms of a UTI and provide appropriate advice and treatment where needed, enabling access to care without a GP appointment.
This is the latest expansion of the Common Ailments Service following the roll out of the sore throat test and treat service in June.
The service has now increased simple access to NHS care for 28 common conditions.
Pharmacies in Wales provided nearly half a million common ailments service consultations in the last year.
