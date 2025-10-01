The Welsh Government has defended its “control and contain” strategy for bluetongue, with four confirmed cases highlighting the financial turmoil already hitting livestock markets.
Huw Irranca-Davies said four premises where bluetongue has been confirmed have been placed under restrictions as investigations on the source and spread of the disease continue.
The deputy first minister and rural affairs secretary told the Senedd appropriate local control zones will be declared, if required, and compensation will be paid for culled animals.
The first two cases of the year were confirmed in Powys and Monmouthshire on Monday but the minister confirmed in the Senedd the number has now risen to four.
Farmers in Ceredigion are being urged to remain vigilant with the county council asking farmers and livestock keepers to take note of any potential symptoms.
Samuel Kurtz, the Tory shadow rural affairs secretary, pressed his opposite number on Wednesday about efforts to contain the disease as well as support farmers and livestock markets.
Mr Kurtz, who is from a farming family, warned: “This is a serious concern for our farming industry,” as he called for support to help farmers with the costs of vaccination.
He questioned whether confirmation of the cases would change the Welsh Government’s approach to restrictions and how such measures will evolve in the weeks ahead, saying: “The impacts of the current restrictions have already been felt financially. The effect on livestock markets has been stark, with many reporting huge drops in turnover, almost overnight.”
Mr Kurtz said cattle movements across the border have dropped from thousands to only a few hundred, threatening the viability of markets which are central to the rural economy.
Mr Irranca-Davies replied: “If you are one of the farmers in proximity of one of these incidents, you should be having a discussion with your vet immediately about vaccination.”
He pointed to the “really significant” potential costs of not vaccinating, describing the Welsh Government’s approach as being to “control and contain” the confirmed cases.
Bluetongue – which affects sheep, cattle, deer, goats and camelids such as llamas and alpacas – does not affect people nor food safety.
The deputy first minister said the government’s response has sought to “buy time” for farmers and for the vaccination supply chain to build up.
He told Senedd members: “It’s not possible to protect livestock, livelihoods and the mental well-being of farmers by keeping this disease out without having some restrictions on animal movements but we’ll keep this, as we’ve always said, under review.
“But we recognise it has been disruptive: it could be a darn sight more disruptive economically – and in terms of health and welfare of farmers – if we’d let this rip across Wales in the way we are now seeing, regrettably, across parts of England.”
Llŷr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru’s shadow rural affairs secretary, questioned the sufficiency of the Welsh Government’s response, suggesting ministers should have been more proactive.
Asked about the BTV-8 strain being found in Cornwall – the first confirmed UK case since 2008 – Mr Irranca-Davies said chief veterinary officers are in discussions about how to respond should the strain spread across parts of England.
He told the chamber: “This is the news that we were dreading but we were also in some ways anticipating. Our control and containment measures were ready for this and in place.”
On local control zones, he said: “We wait to see if that is necessary and if we do need to take those measures, we will. It is in our mind but a decision has not been arrived at yet.”
Mr Irranca-Davies stated ministers will reconsider animal movement restrictions in the mid-winter based on new and emerging evidence.
Ceredigion County Council has released a checklist for the farming community to protect their animals
What you need to do:
- Check your animals regularly for signs of bluetongue, including fever, swelling of the head and neck, lameness, and mouth ulcers.
- Report any suspicious symptoms immediately to your vet or the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).
- Discuss vaccination options with your vet. Vaccination is the best way to reduce the impact of bluetongue and protect your herd or flock.
- Follow movement restrictions and biosecurity advice issued by Welsh Government and APHA.
- Source animals responsibly and keep up to date with the latest guidance on livestock movements.
Ceredigion councillor Matthew Vaux, Cabinet Member responsible for Public Protection, said: “It’s important that anyone who keeps livestock is aware of the symptoms of bluetongue and know how to spot it. If you see signs of the virus, report it immediately to your vet or the APHA. Stay informed, stay prepared, and help protect Ceredigion’s livestock sector.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.