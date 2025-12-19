Properties on Nefyn beach have suffered “significant” damage following landslides above.
Nefyn councillor Gruffydd Williams said four or five beach-hut type properties were damaged by landslides, which are believed to have taken place on the 15 and 17 December.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’ Cllr Williams said: "This is not as big as the landslide in Nefyn three or four years ago but this is still terrible news and there's been some major damage to the properties below.
"It's rained so much lately and the large concentration of water creates the landslides. Usually the top soil slips with a bit of the sub soil.
"This was a medium sized slip I'd say, but it's gone right to the properties below.
"There are slips here every year. It's the nature of the clay from the last glacial period.
“The area can't be cleared yet. It needs to stabilise."
Cllr Williams called the relevant council departments when one of the property owners alerted him to the damage.
“The council sent some people to look at the area,” he added.
“The slip hasn't reached the top yet so it's very likely more will fall."
"The damage at the bottom is significant. I think the owners may even need planning permission to rebuild, but I'm not sure about the extent of the damage yet.
“Perhaps there will be conditions put in place to put netting above to secure the area in future if they do need planning permission to rebuild.
"It's a shame for people and their private property but they've been built underneath unstable land.”
North Wales Police said: “Since the incident, local residents have reported sightings of young people at the location. Please be advised that the area remains unsafe and that nearby footpaths are currently closed to the public.”
