Military personnel and veterans will be able to travel for free on Wales' railways and selected bus routes this Sunday.
Remembrance Sunday takes place this weekend, with Transport for Wales announcing that free travel will be offered on Transport for Wales rail services and some TrawsCymru bus services.
As part of an industry-wide initiative, the offer of free travel is open to serving military personnel and veterans.
Free travel is allowed for current serving Armed Forces personnel in uniform or serving military personnel and veterans on production of the following:
• a current MOD90 Ministry of Defence-issued identity card.
• a Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster card, Ministry of Defence-issued Veterans ID or other form of identification showing the customer is a veteran (e.g. proof of pension).