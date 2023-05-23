THE VICE-CHANCELLOR of Aberystwyth University has announced her decision to retire at the end of the year.
Professor Elizabeth Treasure will leave the university earlier than planned following ongoing medical treatment.
Prof Treasure was appointed Vice-Chancellor at Aberystwyth in 2017.
Since then, she has led on academic developments such as nursing education at the University for the first time, and the opening of Wales’ only School of Veterinary Science.
Prof Treasure also led projects to revamp some of the institution’s iconic buildings such as Neuadd Pantycelyn halls of residence, and the ongoing Old College project which is breathing new life into the University’s original building on Aberystwyth’s promenade.
Prof Treasure had previously indicated that she would step down as Vice-Chancellor in September 2024.
In a message to the university’s staff Prof Treasure said: “As you know, I had intended to retire as your Vice-Chancellor in 2024.
“However, I have decided to reassess my plans following recent and continuing medical treatment.
“This is a decision over which I have agonised over recent months as I cannot overstate how much I love working with you all.
“However, given that I am drawing close to my intended retirement date, I concluded that stepping down a little earlier than intended to focus on my health is the right way to go.
“I have therefore asked the Chair of the University Council, Dr Emyr Roberts, to begin the task of recruiting our next Vice-Chancellor, and I will retire at the end of this calendar year.”