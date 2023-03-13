A Rheidol Valley resident has claimed a road running through Aberffrwd is the ‘worst maintained in Ceredigion.’
The Cambrian News reader slammed the condition of the C1200 road that runs through the tiny hamlet from the Rheidol Reservoir dam to the A4120 leading to Devil’s Bridge.
The resident, who did not want to be named, says he hopes drawing attention to the ‘miserable’ state of the road would encourage Ceredigion County Council to improve it and other similarly dilapidated highways.
The Cambrian News wants to see readers’ nominations for the worst, or most degraded, road in the county and will feature them in a story over the coming weeks.
The resident described Coed Aberffrwd as ‘potholed to oblivion’ and claimed the council has been contacted on several occasions to fill holes or fissures and make the road safer.
The Cambrian News ventured out to assess the road and found it was severely undermined by potholes – though many of the larger ones, as well as some ruptured road edges, had been filled in by the council.
One man working on a farm said the potholes had been there for as long as he can remember but he did say council employees had visited to patch up a stretch in the last few weeks.
The resident sent his email in frustration at a time when the council is ‘charging more for less’ every year.
Ceredigion councillors earlier this month voted unanimously to hike the average total council tax bill for residents by more than £130 a year - or by 7.3 per cent, one of the highest in Wales.
The council said in an email to the resident that the road is ‘in need of maintenance’ and it is high on its list for repairs.