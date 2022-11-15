VIDEO: Is Twenty plenty?
By Felix Nobes | Community News Reporter |
[email protected]
Tuesday 15th November 2022 7:30 pm
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Welsh Government plans to make 20mph the new speed limit for all residential areas across the nation come September.
The new limit has already been rolled out as a pilot project in St Dogmaels for testing.
Felix Nobes reports from the village on the slower pace of life facing us when next autumn rolls around.
See the full story in this week’s edition of the Cambrian News, in shops on Wednesday.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |