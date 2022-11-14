VIDEO: Norrington-Davies mural appears in Bow Street

Steff Rees, Team Leader at Cered: Menter Iaith Ceredigion added: “It was great to be able to work with CPD Bow Street, Mentrau Iaith, the graffiti artists Tegeirin and Lloyd the Graffiti on this project to celebrate the Cardi who helped secure Cymru’s place at the biggest sports tournament on the planet. Hopefully, this mural will help inspire the young players in the youth teams that they too can go on to play professionally and represent Cymru.”