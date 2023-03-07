A Ukrainian soprano from Ceredigion has performed as part of St David’s Day celebrations at the Senedd – and she was joined by other refugees from the county.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones welcomed refugees from Syria and Ukraine to Cardiff to be part of the proceedings to celebrate the life of the Welsh patron saint.
Syrian and middle eastern refugees Ghofran Hamza and Batool Abid Raza - as well as Latifa Najjar who runs the Syrian Dinner Project charity in Aberystwyth - were in attendance.
Krystyna Makar from Lviv, Ukraine, is renowned across Europe for her opera performances and she has continued her singing career in Ceredigion, as the Cambrian News reported.
All spoke of what they experienced when they moved to Wales and Ceredigion, and how they have been able to develop and continue working here.
Ms Jones said: “It was such a pleasure and an honour to hear Khrystyna Makar, an opera singer who fled from Ukraine to Wales, singing Anfonaf Angel in Welsh at the Senedd on Saint David’s Day.
“Khrystyna arrived at the Urdd in Llangrannog last year with her two sons, and she now lives in Tre Taliesin. Her song was so poignant, given that her parents and husband are still in the Ukraine.
“I am so proud that Ceredigion, provides a safe haven for those escaping war, many of whom contribute greatly to our society and enrich our lives. Wales truly is a nation of sanctuary.”
Wales has taken in 6,000 Ukrainian refugees and Ceredigion more than 150.
Ms Makar performed the Ukrainian national anthem in Aberystwyth town centre, helped by tens of other refugees, during an event to mark one year since Russia’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine.
Ms Najjar has been busy in recent weeks raising money for her home nation which was hit by a devastating earthquake which killed more than 10,000 people – particularly in the north west from where her family originate.