Ceredigion County Council is appealing to residents to reach out and help continue to support Ukrainians fleeing war.
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in 2022, Ceredigion has welcomed 90 families through the Homes for Ukraine programme.
The most recent family to arrive here were a mother and two young children.
They were forced to leave Ukraine two weeks earlier than planned because it was unsafe to remain in the area that they lived.
Having to leave so suddenly resulted in leaving pets behind, as well as personal belongings.
Fortunately, they have been welcomed into the home of hosts in Ceredigion who are committed to contributing to this life-changing humanitarian effort.
This safe, calm and stable environment will provide the family with an opportunity to start to recover emotionally and physically and provide a secure foundation to rebuild their lives.
It has now been three years since the Russian invasion and the conflict continues to devastate lives and communities.
Whilst many families have found temporary safety, the war continues and there are still thousands in Ukraine who need secure housing and compassionate hosts.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “Ceredigion’s Refugee Resettlement team continue to work tirelessly with communities and volunteers to match displaced individuals and families with safe homes. The Homes for Ukraine programme provides guidance and support for both hosts and guests, ensuring safe and positive experiences for everyone involved.’’
How you can help:
- Become a host: Could you offer a spare room or property to a displaced Ukrainian family or individual?
- Raise Awareness: Share this message and encourage others to get involved.
Every home offered brings safety, dignity and hope to someone who has lost theirs.
For more information, please contact the Refugee Resettlement Team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01545 570881.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.