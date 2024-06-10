Aberystwyth Town Council has launched a public consultation as part of plans to transform a former church into their base.
The town council bought the former St Winefride’s Church in early 2021 for £360,000 with the intention of transforming it into their base and a community hub.
The council estimated repair and development work will cost around £1 million, which will be “funded by various grants”.
The Town Council’s current offices, on Baker Street, are rented and cost the Aberystwyth ratepayer £18,000 per year.
The lease of the offices is due to end in November, while restoration work to the Presbytery - to house the new town council offices - is expected to be completed in the next two months.
Aberystwyth Town Council said it is currently preparing an application to the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund for grant funding “to restore the former church and adapt it into a community hall and cultural/civic venue.”
“The restoration of the former church will be sympathetic, retaining as much of its original character and features as possible, but with the addition of insulation and solar panels to improve the building’s energy efficiency and create a warmer, more welcoming space for the community,” the council said.
“As a community hall, Neuadd Gwenfrewi would be a flexible space suitable for hosting many different events and for use by community groups and organisations.
“Aberystwyth Town Council is applying to the Community Ownership Fund to secure funding to carry out the restoration of the Church and create this community hub that will serve Aberystwyth for years to come.
“If successful, this would see Neuadd Gwenfrewi open its doors and welcome the public in 2025.
As part of its application for funding the Town Council is seeking views and input on the project from local residents and groups.