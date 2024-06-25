A village pub in Ceredigion could become a community hub following a meeting about its future.

A meeting to discuss Tafarn y Maes in Capel Bangor near Aberystwyth will take place tonight, Tuesday, 25 June.

“Come and find out more,” a post on the pub’s Facebook page says.

A Facebook reel earlier this week announced details about the meeting, asking: “Anyone interested in a community pub?”

A further slide asked the public if they want to see Tafarn Y Maes “reopen as a community hub, offering more than a pub”.

The meeting tonight starts at 6.30pm.