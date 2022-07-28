Visit north Ceredigion responsibly this summer
Visitors to the areas surrounding the lakes and reservoirs in the north of Ceredigion are being asked to protect and respect the environment this summer by following the Countryside Code and help tackle issues such as littering and fly-camping.
As more people visited destinations close to home during Covid-19 lockdowns, Wales’ national parks, forests and nature reserves experienced an increase in anti-social behaviour, such as camping on sites without the landowner’s permission, leading to environmental damage.
“Fly-camping” can lead to overcrowding, public health concerns and an increase in the likelihood of wildfires.
As Natural Resources Wales (NRW) gears up to welcome more visitors to its woodlands and National Nature Reserves this summer, the environmental body is calling on people to follow the Countryside Code and to consider how they can do their bit to minimise pressures on open spaces and landscapes.
Glyn Fletcher, Senior Land Management Officer for NRW, said: “The land surrounding the lakes and reservoirs in North Ceredigion are great places for people to relax and recharge their batteries. But we must maintain a balance between the wishes of individuals to enjoy the outdoors and the responsibilities each and every one of us has to protect nature and to respect local communities.
“We want to do everything we can to ensure people can visit our places safely, and this includes encouraging people to plan ahead and make a Plan B in case a destination is too busy on arrival, to take litter home and to park considerately to keep emergency access routes clear.
“The vast majority of people visiting our places behave responsibly and we hope that will continue as we head into the busiest part of the year.”
The recent hot, dry spell of weather has also led to an increase in the popularity of wild swimming. NRW is urging people to people to only swim where they have permission to do so and follow the Wild Swimming Code to stay safe.
Glyn continued: “Knowing how to deal with cold, fast-moving and open water can save your life, whether you mean to get in the water or fall in accidentally. Make sure you read up on the Wild Swimming Code before entering open inland water.”
