Coed Cnwch is an ancient woodland situated on the adjacent hillside, with old oaks and hazel coppice and areas planted more recently with native broadleaved species following the felling and extraction of conifers. The woodlands that make up Coed Y Bont were once within the grounds of the Cistercian abbey of Strata Florida, one of the largest abbeys in Britain. The abbey ruins are an easy walk from the woodland.